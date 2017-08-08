CERTIFICAZIONI FIMI: quinto platino per Occidentali’s karma di Francesco Gabbani, platino per Elodie, Arisa e Lorenzo Fragola, Thegiornalisti

Arrivano puntuali, le Certificazioni FIMI (Federazione Industria Musicale Italiana). Andiamo, a scovare quali sono le novità di questa settimana.
Francesco Gabbani – Occidentali’s karma – quinto PLATINO
Elodie Di Patrizi – Tutta colpa mia –PLATINO
Takagi & Ketra feat. Lorenzo Fragola & Arisa L’esercito del selfie – PLATINO
Thegiornalisti – Riccione – PLATINO
Benji & Fede feat. Annalisa – Tutto per una ragione – PLATINO
Vinicio Capossela – Che coss’è l’amor – ORO
Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros – Home – PLATINO
Ricky Martin feat. MALUMA – Vente Pa’ Ca – PLATINO
Dark Polo Gang – Caramelle – PLATINO
David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber – 2U – PLATINO
John Legend – All of me – sesto PLATINO
Alvaro Soler – El mismo sol – sesto PLATINO
Major Lazer feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo – Know no better – ORO
Dark Polo Gang – Cono gelato – ORO
Lazza feat. Salmo & Nitro Wilson – Mob – ORO
Rkomi – Oh mama – ORO
J Balvin & Willy William – Mi gente – ORO
Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & BIG SEAN – Feels – ORO
Guè Pequeno feat. El Micha – Milionario – ORO
Selena Gomez – Bad liar – ORO
Guè Pequeno feat. Marracash – Relaxxx – ORO
Natalie Imbruglia – Torn – ORO
Dram feat. Lil Yachty – Broccoli – ORO
Jose Gonzalez – Heartbeats – ORO
