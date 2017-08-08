CERTIFICAZIONI FIMI: quinto platino per Occidentali’s karma di Francesco Gabbani, platino per Elodie, Arisa e Lorenzo Fragola, Thegiornalisti

Arrivano puntuali, le Certificazioni FIMI (Federazione Industria Musicale Italiana). Andiamo, a scovare quali sono le novità di questa settimana.

CERTIFICAZIONI

Francesco Gabbani – Occidentali’s karma – quinto PLATINO

Elodie Di Patrizi – Tutta colpa mia –PLATINO

Takagi & Ketra feat. Lorenzo Fragola & Arisa L’esercito del selfie – PLATINO

Thegiornalisti – Riccione – PLATINO

Benji & Fede feat. Annalisa – Tutto per una ragione – PLATINO

Vinicio Capossela – Che coss’è l’amor – ORO

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros – Home – PLATINO

Ricky Martin feat. MALUMA – Vente Pa’ Ca – PLATINO

Dark Polo Gang – Caramelle – PLATINO

David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber – 2U – PLATINO

John Legend – All of me – sesto PLATINO

Alvaro Soler – El mismo sol – sesto PLATINO

Major Lazer feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo – Know no better – ORO

Dark Polo Gang – Cono gelato – ORO

Lazza feat. Salmo & Nitro Wilson – Mob – ORO

Rkomi – Oh mama – ORO

J Balvin & Willy William – Mi gente – ORO

Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & BIG SEAN – Feels – ORO

Guè Pequeno feat. El Micha – Milionario – ORO

Selena Gomez – Bad liar – ORO

Guè Pequeno feat. Marracash – Relaxxx – ORO

Natalie Imbruglia – Torn – ORO

Dram feat. Lil Yachty – Broccoli – ORO

Jose Gonzalez – Heartbeats – ORO